Sindh increases minimum monthly wage to Rs40,000

KARACHI – The Government of Sindh has officially increased the minimum monthly wage to Rs. 40,000, effective from July 1, 2025.

The decision was announced through a formal notification issued under the Sindh Minimum Wages Act, 2015.

According to the notification, semi-skilled workers will now receive a minimum monthly wage of Rs. 41,380, while skilled workers are entitled to at least Rs. 49,628 per month. Highly skilled workers will receive no less than Rs. 51,745.

In addition to monthly wages, the government has also fixed the minimum hourly wage at Rs. 192 for all public and private sector institutions.

Previously, the minimum wage in Sindh was set at Rs. 37,000. The latest increase reflects the provincial government’s commitment to improving living standards for laborers amid rising inflation and economic challenges.

Employers across Sindh are now required to comply with the updated wage structure.