Man arrested for making indecent advances towards mother in Gujra Khan

GUJAR KHAN – A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from the Gujar Khan area, where a man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with his own mother.

According to police officials, the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tahir Mehmood, was taken into custody after his mother lodged a formal complaint.

The woman stated that the incident occurred while she was lying down at home, where both her daughter-in-law and son were present.

She accused her son of making indecent advances towards her.

Following the complaint, local law enforcement registered a case and initiated legal action, resulting in Tahir Mehmood’s arrest.

Authorities confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to gather further details and determine the full circumstances surrounding the case.

Police emphasized that such incidents are taken very seriously and will be thoroughly examined under the law.