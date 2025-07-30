New Cabin Crew Jobs in Pakistan 2025: Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Air Karachi announced golden opportunity for cabin crew. Whether you are a fresh graduate dreaming of the skies or a seasoned crew member looking for a new journey, this is your chance to join one of the country’s fastest-growing airlines.

Offering competitive salaries, family travel perks, and generous allowances, Air Karachi is now hiring for multiple roles. Trainee Cabin Crew, Cabin Crew, Lead Cabin Crew, and Designated Check Cabin Crew will be hired for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar.

Training will take place at the airline’s headquarters in Karachi. To qualify, airline chalked out requisites.

Air Karachi Jobs

Candidates must be at least 5’9″ tall, physically fit as per PCAA standards, and hold a minimum of Intermediate or A-level education.

Age limits vary by role, ranging from 20 to 32 years. If you have a passion for aviation, a friendly, polished personality, and excellent communication skills, this is your moment to shine! Just show up in your best business attire, and seize the chance to turn your dream of flying into reality.

Last Date to Apply

Deadline to apply is August 15, 2025, so don’t miss out, submit your application at careers@air-karachi.com or scan the QR code in the official job ad.