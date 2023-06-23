Search

Chinese premier accepts PM Shehbaz’s invitation to visit Pakistan

06:12 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will undertake a visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience as he has accepted an invitation extended by Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz held a meeting with the Chinese counterparty on the sidelines of New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Premier Li assumed office in March this year.

Both sides have agreed on the centrality of CPEC for Pakistan's socio-economic development. They also expressed their firm commitment to continue working together for realizing its shared objectives for the two countries.

The conversation was marked by traditional warmth and cordiality that has been the hallmark of Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

During the meeting, the two sides held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relationship including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as well as bilateral economic cooperation.

Reiterating support to China on its core issues, Sharif appreciated China's unflinching support to Pakistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and socio-economic development.

He noted that China's firm opposition to holding any G20 meeting in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir was a vivid reflection of China's principled stance for upholding international law and UN resolutions.

In his remarks, Chinese Premier said Pakistan-China friendship is unique and has withstood the vicissitude of time due to deep fraternal ties between the peoples of the two nations.

He added that as a close neighbour and iron-brother, Pakistan occupies a special position in China's neighbourhood diplomacy and that China would continue its efforts for safeguarding Pakistan's core interests and for the economic development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

The two leaders also agreed to celebrate the Decade of CPEC this year to showcase its success. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

