Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)
Pakistan held first ever defence exhibition in Iraq recently.
During the exhibition, Pakistani defence officials can be seen showcasing country’s indigenous defence products to Iraqi officials including the Al-Khalid Main Battle Tank, the JF-17 Thunder Combat Aircraft, the Takbir Glide Bomb/Precision Munition and the Azmat Class Missile Boat.
Pakistani defence officials can be seen showcasing Pakistan’s indigenous defence products to Iraqi officials including the Al-Khalid Main Battle Tank, the JF-17 Thunder Combat Aircraft, the Takbir Glide Bomb/Precision Munition and the Azmat Class Missile Boat. #Pakistan #Iraq https://t.co/D8PQf4Y3mZ pic.twitter.com/FXb76sAwbO— A/O Board PSF (@AOBPSF) April 6, 2021
The Iraqi officials visited various stalls and took keen interest in Pakistani defence products.
First ever #PAKISTAN DEFENCE EXHIBITION held in Karbala, #Iraq— A/O Board PSF (@AOBPSF) April 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/RGzCM9mMdD
