Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)
Share

Pakistan held first ever defence exhibition in Iraq recently.

During the exhibition, Pakistani defence officials can be seen showcasing country’s indigenous defence products to Iraqi officials including the Al-Khalid Main Battle Tank, the JF-17 Thunder Combat Aircraft, the Takbir Glide Bomb/Precision Munition and the Azmat Class Missile Boat.

The Iraqi officials visited various stalls and took keen interest in Pakistani defence products.

IDEAS 2018: Our weapons are for defence, says ... 08:40 AM | 27 Nov, 2018

KARACHI - President Arif Aliv while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and ...

More From This Category
ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders ...
04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Punjab suspends school classes till Eidul Fitr
03:30 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan expresses grief as death toll in ...
02:55 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Punjab’s top cop orders immediate removal of ...
02:30 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
NCOC suspends school classes across Pakistan till ...
12:56 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan's first ski resort in Deosai on the cards
12:42 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr