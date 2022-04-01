US denies sending ‘threat letter’ to Pakistan
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
US denies sending ‘threat letter’ to Pakistan
Source: @WhiteHouse (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The US State Department and the White House separately said there was “no truth” to allegations by Prime Minister Imran Khan that the US had threatened the Pakistani government via a letter.

The White House responded early Friday to the PM’s speech, in which he named the US government over the no-trust motion against him.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, PM Imran Khan named a foreign country as he spoke of a conspiracy to topple his government by inciting a political campaign.

The prime minister is facing a no-confidence motion in parliament filed by the opposition, which will be put to vote on April 3 (Sunday).

“Well, we are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” state department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing. “But when it comes to those allegations [of the letter], there is no truth to them.”

In a separate briefing, when asked about Khan’s allegation that the US was “working with the opposition to remove him from power,” a White House spokeswoman said: “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation.”

Imran Khan Thursday also chaired a meeting of his National Security Committee and announced after its conclusion that “a strong demarche [would be issued] to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.”

“Participants also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March, 2022 under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament,” the prime minister’s office said.

The foreign office subsequently said “the requisite demarches have been made through diplomatic channels.”

Pakistan lodges protest with ‘US’ over threat ... 08:54 AM | 1 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has registered a strong protest with a senior diplomatic official of the US mission in ...

More From This Category
Gen Bajwa, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss regional ...
07:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, ...
06:26 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
KP rejects ‘traitors’, says PM Imran as PTI ...
03:00 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
SBP announces bank timings for Ramadan 2022
02:13 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
‘Powerful country’ angry with Pakistan over ...
12:20 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
PM Imran’s security increased over ...
11:20 AM | 1 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani's new dance video goes viral
06:48 PM | 1 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr