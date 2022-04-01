US denies sending ‘threat letter’ to Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The US State Department and the White House separately said there was “no truth” to allegations by Prime Minister Imran Khan that the US had threatened the Pakistani government via a letter.
The White House responded early Friday to the PM’s speech, in which he named the US government over the no-trust motion against him.
In his address to the nation on Thursday night, PM Imran Khan named a foreign country as he spoke of a conspiracy to topple his government by inciting a political campaign.
The prime minister is facing a no-confidence motion in parliament filed by the opposition, which will be put to vote on April 3 (Sunday).
“Well, we are closely following developments in Pakistan, and we respect, we support Pakistan’s constitutional process and the rule of law,” state department spokesperson Ned Price said at a briefing. “But when it comes to those allegations [of the letter], there is no truth to them.”
In a separate briefing, when asked about Khan’s allegation that the US was “working with the opposition to remove him from power,” a White House spokeswoman said: “There is absolutely no truth to that allegation.”
Imran Khan Thursday also chaired a meeting of his National Security Committee and announced after its conclusion that “a strong demarche [would be issued] to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.”
“Participants also endorsed the Cabinet’s decision in the Special Cabinet meeting held on 30th March, 2022 under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship to take the parliament into confidence through an in-camera briefing of the National Security Committee of the Parliament,” the prime minister’s office said.
The foreign office subsequently said “the requisite demarches have been made through diplomatic channels.”
Pakistan lodges protest with ‘US’ over threat ... 08:54 AM | 1 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has registered a strong protest with a senior diplomatic official of the US mission in ...
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Gen Bajwa, Zalmay Khalilzad discuss regional security, Afghan ...07:07 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
-
- Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly ...06:26 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- realme 9i’s 50MP AI Triple camera levels up your photography06:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- BankIslami sponsors Lahore Eat 2022 offering a convenient banking ...05:49 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Maryam Noor looks stunning at her dreamy engagement ceremony04:21 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Atif Aslam wishes his wife Sara Bharwana on wedding anniversary04:02 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Mahira Khan trolled for wearing bold dress at her brother's engagement03:37 PM | 1 Apr, 2022
- Blow to PTI as MQM-P decides to support Opposition’s no-trust move10:08 AM | 30 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022