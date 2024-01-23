Search

PakistanTechnology

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

Web Desk
06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024
United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

LAHORE – Officials from the United States government and the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) have inaugurated their new, jointly funded e-Mobility Research and Development Center at the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering at LUMS’ Lahore campus.

This research and development center aims to help promote widespread use of electric vehicles in Pakistan by supporting advancements in locally designed electric vehicles, battery solutions, associated electronics, and technical standards.

“Today’s event marks the latest milestone in a decades-long partnership between the United States and LUMS,” U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins said.  “Just as the United States supported LUMS during its founding, we are pleased to support LUMS as it takes on today’s modern challenges and opportunities through innovative research and education efforts.”

The new research and development center was established as part of the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, a collaborative effort to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable development.

Present at the event were representatives from LUMS, EV and battery manufacturing industry, and USAID’s Power Sector Improvement Activity.

LUMS Provost Dr. Tariq Jadoon offered words of appreciation for the U.S. government’s ongoing support toward achieving a clean, efficient, and reliable energy sector in Pakistan and for laying a strong foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth in partnership with the private sector in the country.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Kazakhstan offers Pakistani to jointly built North-South and TITR ...

03:33 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistan and Iran normalise diplomatic relations days after ...

01:05 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Lahore Weather Update: Punjab capital remains in clutches of cold ...

11:40 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed marriage: Here's how Pakistanis reacted ...

08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

‘Remain impartial and neutral,’ ECP directs security personnel in ...

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

Most viewed

07:31 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Schools in Punjab to resume regular timings from Feb 1

12:03 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Fear grips Islamabad as man found hanging dead from I-9 bridge

11:20 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Three universities closed in Islamabad over security threats

10:05 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Will schools remain closed for 8 days for general elections in ...

09:03 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Massive fire erupts at Peshawar’s Saddar shopping mall

10:27 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

'Trained terrorist' linked to Iran-backed group arrested in Karachi, ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:13 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Security official martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 23 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 281.45
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.15 752.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.1 915.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.82 172.82
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 734.76
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.25 324.75
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:24 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 23th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: