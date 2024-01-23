Security official martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A personnel was martyred after terrorists attacked a checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan Monday night.
A police officer told media that the militants attempted to target the Abba Shaheed checkpost, adding that quick response force gave befitting reply.
He said the terrorists escaped from the scene due to effective response from the security official. However, during the intense exchange fire an official of the quick response force was martyred.
Police said two labourers, who were working in the nearby fields, were also killed during the incident.
On Monday, security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire in Sambaza Sector of Zhob district near the Pakistan Afghan border.
ISPR said the exchange of fire took place during an intelligence-based operation on Monday.
“Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists. Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorists activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” it said.
Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
