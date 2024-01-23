Security official martyred in terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A personnel was martyred after terrorists attacked a checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan Monday night.

A police officer told media that the militants attempted to target the Abba Shaheed checkpost, adding that quick response force gave befitting reply.

He said the terrorists escaped from the scene due to effective response from the security official. However, during the intense exchange fire an official of the quick response force was martyred.

Police said two labourers, who were working in the nearby fields, were also killed during the incident.

On Monday, security forces killed seven terrorists during an exchange of fire in Sambaza Sector of Zhob district near the Pakistan Afghan border.

ISPR said the exchange of fire took place during an intelligence-based operation on Monday.

“Own troops effectively surrounded and engaged the fleeing terrorists. Resultantly, seven terrorists were sent to hell who remained actively involved in terrorists activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area.