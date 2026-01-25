Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain welcome baby girl

Pakistan’s leading actress Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have welcomed their second child.

Yasir Hussain shared an Instagram story late Saturday night on January 24, announcing the birth of a baby girl. The story also mentioned that their daughter was born on January 24.

The actor’s post has gone viral on social media, with fellow artists and fans congratulating the couple.

It is worth mentioning that Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain had announced a few weeks ago that they would soon be sharing happy news.

The couple already has a son, who was born in July 2021.

It may be recalled that Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got married in December 2019 in Karachi, in a ceremony attended by many prominent figures from the showbiz industry.