Yashma Gill’s dance video goes viral, sparks mixed reactions on social media

Pakistani television actress Yashma Gill’s dance with friends has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from users.

Yashma Gill is among Pakistan’s popular actresses and has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram. She has showcased her acting skills in several successful dramas, including Ab Dekh Khuda Kya Karta Hai, Kis Din Mera Viyah Hoga, Sadqay Tumharay, Bebaak, Tere Ishq Ke Naam, Phans, and Haq Mehr.

Known as a lively personality in the showbiz industry, Yashma Gill is often seen attending friends’ events. Recently, she attended the musical night of her close friends Gulalai and Ali, where she performed alongside Zarmeena, actress Zoya Nasir, and other friends.

At the event, Yashma Gill wore a heavily embellished dark green lehenga, with her hair styled half-open. She and Zarmeena danced to the popular Pakistani song “Gaal Sun,” while Yashma also performed to Guru Randhawa’s song “Siraa.”

The viral dance videos sparked debate on social media. While some fans praised her energy and the friendly atmosphere, many users criticized her dance.

One user commented, “She neither knows how to dance nor has any shame,” while another wrote, “Find out which zoo this creature escaped from.” Another user questioned, “What kind of masculine moves are these?”

However, several fans came to the actress’s defense, saying the dance should be viewed purely as entertainment.