Nccia Arrests Suspect For Circulating Obscene Videos Of Children In Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD – The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a suspect involved in circulating obscene videos of children.

Authorities say further revelations are expected following the forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phones.

In a statement, the NCCIA said a major operation was carried out in Rawalpindi, leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of exploiting innocent children.

The agency stated that a raid was conducted in the PWD area, where Shoaib Butt, accused of making viral obscene videos of a minor, was apprehended. Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

According to the NCCIA, initial investigations revealed that the suspect was in possession of videos involving innocent children. A case has been registered, and strict provisions of the PECA Act have been applied against him.

The agency further said that under the supervision of Inspector Muhammad Tauseef, the recovered mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory, where more disclosures are expected.