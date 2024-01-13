Pakistani forces eliminate two terrorists in Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan is facing a fresh wave of terrorism and its security forces continue to battle terrorism, especially in northwestern region, and the recent operation occurred in North Waziristan.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said two terrorists were killed in fire with security forces in Ramzak area of North Waziristan.

Armed forces conducted the intelligence-based operation (IBO) on reports of terrorists’ presence, it said and during the operation, two militants - identified as Abdullah Khadri and Khalid alias “Janan” - were eliminated.

The dead insurgents were involved in several terror activities in the region including target killing of innocent civilians, Army's media wing said.

Security forces carried out sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier this week, two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).