Pakistan's PM Kakar embarks on Switzerland visit to attend World Economic Forum moot

10:02 AM | 13 Jan, 2024
Pakistan's PM Kakar embarks on Switzerland visit to attend World Economic Forum moot
ISLAMABAD – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will pay four-day visit to Switzerland, from Jan 15 to participate in 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The premier will interact with buisiness and other state government leaders to discuss global issues and trends, seeking joint policy solutions.

For the year 2023, WEC theme is 'Rebuilding Trust,' and the Pakistani interim PM will join three key events focusing on preventing global conflicts, restoring confidence in the global system, and avoiding economic fractures.

Furthermore, PM Kakar will deliver a keynote address on 'Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise' and will engage in meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines.

World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual international conference that brings together leaders from various sectors, including government, business, academia, and civil society.

The international non-governmental organization was formed in 1971, with aim to provide a platform for global leaders to engage in discussions about pressing economic, social, and political issues.

The WEF's flagship event is held each year in Davos, Switzerland, and it attracts a diverse group of participants, including heads of state, business executives, economists, and thought leaders. The discussions at the forum cover a wide range of topics, such as economic development, environmental sustainability, technology, and global governance.

One of the unique features of the WEF is its focus on public-private cooperation and the belief that collaborative efforts between different stakeholders can lead to innovative solutions for complex global challenges. In addition to the annual meeting in Davos, the WEF organizes regional meetings and initiatives throughout the year to address specific issues and foster dialogue.

