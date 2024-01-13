Pakistan's PM Kakar embarks on Switzerland visit to attend World Economic Forum moot

ISLAMABAD – Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will pay four-day visit to Switzerland, from Jan 15 to participate in 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.
The premier will interact with buisiness and other state government leaders to discuss global issues and trends, seeking joint policy solutions.
For the year 2023, WEC theme is 'Rebuilding Trust,' and the Pakistani interim PM will join three key events focusing on preventing global conflicts, restoring confidence in the global system, and avoiding economic fractures.
Furthermore, PM Kakar will deliver a keynote address on 'Trade Tech’s Trillion Dollar Promise' and will engage in meetings with government and business leaders on the sidelines.
World Economic Forum (WEF) is an annual international conference that brings together leaders from various sectors, including government, business, academia, and civil society.
The international non-governmental organization was formed in 1971, with aim to provide a platform for global leaders to engage in discussions about pressing economic, social, and political issues.
The WEF's flagship event is held each year in Davos, Switzerland, and it attracts a diverse group of participants, including heads of state, business executives, economists, and thought leaders. The discussions at the forum cover a wide range of topics, such as economic development, environmental sustainability, technology, and global governance.
One of the unique features of the WEF is its focus on public-private cooperation and the belief that collaborative efforts between different stakeholders can lead to innovative solutions for complex global challenges. In addition to the annual meeting in Davos, the WEF organizes regional meetings and initiatives throughout the year to address specific issues and foster dialogue.
LAHORE – Pakistani currency managed to further recoup losses against the US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and other currencies in open bank market.
On Saturday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 306.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.26
|756.26
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.45
|39.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.15
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.97
|923.97
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.03
|177.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.83
|738.83
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.79
|331.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.02
|8.17
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan saw a marginal increase on Saturday amid a positive trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs216,500 per tola, and 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs185,615.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs202,400, 21 karat rate at Rs193,200 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Karachi
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Quetta
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Attock
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Multan
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,500
|PKR 2,385
