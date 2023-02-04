Search

Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo’ movement

Web Desk 05:04 PM | 4 Feb, 2023
Source: file photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced the “Jail Bharo" movement.

The former prime minister expressed these views while addressing the nation. He said that Pakistan was created for a purpose so that future generations would know about the reason for the creation of this country.

Imran Khan said that the foundation of the state of Medina was laid on justice and fairness because no state can prosper with these elements.

The former prime minister said that the rule of law is necessary for the improvement of the economy and the nation that backs away from its ideology dies, if it does not wake up as a nation today, then everyone will be responsible for this situation.

He said that the government of thieves was brought into the country under a conspiracy and when distrust was brought, the dollar was worth 178 rupees and today the dollar has become expensive by 100 rupees in 9 months. 

Imran Khan said that the imported government was also preparing to run away from the elections as it was lodging cases against its opponents.

Khan said that cases were made against Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudry, Azam Swati was tortured in front of his children and granddaughters, Fawad Chaudhry was arrested at 4am and those who spoke against the regime change were also oppressed.

“Economic stability cannot come without political stability in the country while we have dissolved our assemblies under the constitution but 18 days have been passed but the two governors (Punjab and KP) have not given the date of the election and if the election is not held on time,” the ousted PM said.

Imran Khan said that the people living in the country should think that they are not worried about the ruin of the country because their money is lying outside and they have no road map to fix the country.

At the end, Imran Khan announced “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and said that the government had made a plan to put him in the jail. In a bid to weaken the govt plan, he said, PTI workers and the nation should prepare for the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” and everyone should wait his call. 

