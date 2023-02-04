Meera holds 'no grudges' against Reema and Mahira

Known for her candid remarks about the entertainment industry, Pakistani actor Meera has been embroiled in numerous disputes with well-known personalities such as Saba Qamar, Mahira Khan, and Reema Khan throughout her decade-long career.
However, during a recent appearance on the "Super Over" show, the Nazar star stated that she harbours no personal ill-will towards anyone.
When questioned about her recent conflicts with Mahira and Reema, the actress stated that she wishes the best for all, regardless of their differences. "I always maintain positive thoughts towards everyone, even Mahira and Reema. Despite our differing opinions, there's no personal animosity between us. These disputes are only for public consumption. Social media users have ample free time to engage in negative activities, from leaving hurtful comments about celebrities to spreading rumours," said the Baaji actress.
Before ending the conversation, the quintessential diva emphasized the importance of maintaining friendships within the industry. "When it comes to work, I don't have friends. The entertainment industry is competitive and I always aim to be a formidable match for anyone competing against me," she shared.
Previously, in an interview years ago, Meera had accused Mahira of orchestrating a malicious campaign against her, stating "Mahira Khan took a major project away from me that was originally assigned to me by Momina Duraid."
In 2019, Meera and Reema had a heated exchange that escalated to verbal abuse and physical violence. The former claimed that Reema hurt her with her elbow, referring to the Love Mein Ghum star as a "sick woman."
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 4, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|283.2
|Euro
|EUR
|300.98
|301.58
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|337.01
|337.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|200
|202.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|39.73
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.79
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.30
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,200 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,930.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,200
|PKR 2,430
