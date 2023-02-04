Hania Aamir shares a candid picture in latest Instagram post

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Recently, the 25-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram, showcasing her bundled up in a shawl and pyjamas, while holding a stack of pamphlets.

"A cancelled shoot" captioned the Dilruba star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

Her fans and admirers flocked the comment section with praise.

On the work front, Aamir has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha and Mere Humsafar alongside Farhan Saeed.