AML chief Sheikh Rashid sent on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD – A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on judicial remand for 14 days.

Rashid, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Imran Khan, is facing serious charges as he levelled allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Khan.

PPP Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat Ur Rehman had filed a case against Rashid at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station.

More to follow…