Sanam Saeed enjoys birthday celebrations with family and friends

A fan and critics’ favourite, Sanam Saeed is a talent powerhouse who bowled the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry.

With an eye-catching look and an undeniable presence, Saeed is a shining star of the Pakistani entertainment industry, acclaimed for her versatility and skilful portrayals of a wide range of characters. From the critically-acclaimed drama series Zindagi Gulzar Hai to her more recent roles, Saeed has built a reputation for excellence and is rightly considered one of the country's foremost talents.

Pictures doing rounds on the internet show her cutting a birthday cake with a big smile on her face. Yesterday, the stunning Sanam Saeed celebrated her special day with her loved ones. Her husband Mohib Mirza, brother, and friends were all part of the intimate celebration. Pictures of the birthday event have been shared online, with actor Tara Mehmood offering her followers a glimpse of Sanam Saeed's wonderful day. Here we have collected some of the most beautiful photos of the star in celebration of her big day.

On the work front, Saeed will next be seen in Ishrat Made in China, Aan, and Umro Ayyar - A New Beginning.