Hania Aamir Expresses Wish To Meet Shah Rukh Khan In Viral Video

Pakistan’s popular actress, Hania Aamir, who is currently making a name for herself globally, has another video going viral on social media in which she expresses her desire to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Since the success of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Hania Aamir has been touring different countries to meet her fans and give interviews, with several of her videos surfacing online.

In her latest video, she is seen expressing her wish to meet Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan.

 

In the video, the host asks Hania about meeting Shah Rukh Khan, to which she replies, “Shah Rukh Khan, if you’re watching this, please meet me.”

The actress shared her disappointment, saying that she hasn’t met Shah Rukh Khan yet and finds it quite unfortunate. “In my mind, I feel like we should be friends,” she said.

It’s worth mentioning that Hania Aamir is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and has previously been seen recreating his signature style in her videos.

