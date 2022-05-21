SHC orders preference for Pakistani films in local cinemas

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has ordered that Pakistani films must get 85 per cent of playing time at Pakistani cinemas.

It follows the fiasco of local films having reduced screen time in comparison to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

An order issued by the high court on May 19 says foreign films will not be exhibited over 15 per cent as per the law of the land, According to the high court order, foreign film releases will have to abide by rules of the Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979, which states that internationally produced films imported to Pakistan can only have 15 per cent screen space if domestically produced films are also showing in cinemas.

The Sindh High Court suits numbering 754, 754 and 755 have as plaintiffs Cereal Entertainment (Adnan Siddiqui and Akhter Hasnain’s company), Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat, and Farid Nawaz Productions (Yasir Nawaz and Nida Yasir), for their films Dum Mastam, Parde Mein Rehne Do and Chakkar.

The 12 defendants in the suits include the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Censors, Punjab Film Censor Board, Sindh Board of Film Censors, Competition Commission of Pakistan, J.B. Films, Nueplex Cinemas, Cinepax Cinemas, Cinegold Cinemas, HKC Entertainment and the Karachi District South deputy commissioner.

Earlier, filmmakers called for compensation in the face of damages the films and makers faced with the distribution of screen time.