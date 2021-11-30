Mahira Khan receives flak for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships

Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has gained widespread criticism over the issue of the glorification of staying in toxic relationships in Pakistani dramas.

Highlighting Khan’s popular drama serial Humsafar and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, the Soul Sisters founder Kanwal Ahmed took to her social media handle and called out the superstar for glorifying emotionally abusive relationships over the years.

"'Mummy aap kya keh rahi hain' se 'Aswad aap kya keh rahain hain' ka suffer (pun fully intended) [The journey from 'Mummy, what are you saying,' to, 'Aswad, what are you saying']."

“10 years of promoting how to STAY 'patiently' in (violently) emotionally abusive marriages on the top drama channel with the highest ratings.”

Furthermore, she tweeted, "Also Mahira KNOWS and acknowledges the damage caused by regressive content that romanticizes abuse. "

"Yet she repeatedly takes on roles that strengthen that same problematic narrative. She’s a great actress and an icon in our country. We want and expect much, much better from her.", Kanwal concluded.

The drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay has been praised due to power-packed performances and the unfolding storyline.

Keeping in view that the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, Mehreen and Aswad's relationship has taken a turn towards toxicity after Mashal's death.

Unfortunately, the thrilling drama fell prey to the prolonged and lethargic pace which the audience are finding hard to digest.

Starring an ensemble cast of Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan, the drama is an avalanche of emotions and is penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed.