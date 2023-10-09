Ali Zafar showers praise on Mamya Shajaffar, call her a new star

The Lux Style Awards 2023, the grandest spectacle in Pakistan's media industry, cast a spell of beauty and brilliance that left everyone enchanted. The dazzling 22nd edition of the Lux Style Awards unfolded at the Expo Center Karachi.
The event lit up the stage with a dazzling array of performances by some of the biggest celebrities in the industry. Among the standout duos, Ali Zafar and Mamya Shajaffar took the centre stage in a theatrical performance set to one of Zafar's electrifying songs.
The dance became an instant sensation on social media, with a flood of captivating pictures and videos capturing the sheer magic of this star-studded extravaganza.
Afterwards, the 'Chal Dil Meray' singer, turned to his Instagram to shower praise on Mamya Shajaffar, applauding her with the shining star emoji, "Meet a new ⭐️."
On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
