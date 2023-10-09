Search

Ali Zafar showers praise on Mamya Shajaffar, call her a new star

Maheen Khawaja
06:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Mamya Shajaffar, Ali Zafar
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

The Lux Style Awards 2023, the grandest spectacle in Pakistan's media industry, cast a spell of beauty and brilliance that left everyone enchanted. The dazzling 22nd edition of the Lux Style Awards unfolded at the Expo Center Karachi.

The event lit up the stage with a dazzling array of performances by some of the biggest celebrities in the industry. Among the standout duos, Ali Zafar and Mamya Shajaffar took the centre stage in a theatrical performance set to one of Zafar's electrifying songs.

The dance became an instant sensation on social media, with a flood of captivating pictures and videos capturing the sheer magic of this star-studded extravaganza.

Afterwards, the 'Chal Dil Meray' singer, turned to his Instagram to shower praise on Mamya Shajaffar, applauding her with the shining star emoji, "Meet a new ⭐️."

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar slays in body-hugging silk dress

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

