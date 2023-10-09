Search

Behind Saba Qamar's dazzling LSA look

Maheen Khawaja
06:31 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Source: Saba Qamar (Instagram)

In a dazzling gathering of Lollywood luminaries at the Lux Style Awards 2023, the red carpet transformed into a runway of style and elegance on Friday night. Among the stars who graced the occasion with their presence was the versatile actor and model, Saba Qamar, who once again left everyone in awe with her daring fashion choice.

Saba Qamar has a knack for consistently surprising and delighting her fans, and she did not disappoint at this year's event. Her appearance at the awards ceremony was nothing short of a sensation, as she elevated the 'oomph' factor to a whole new level.

Turning to Instagram, the Hindi Medium star gave fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the awards. From skincare secrets to the art of makeup, the reel documented her transformation into the ultimate red-carpet diva.

But the pièce de résistance of the night was undeniably Saba's stunning outfit—a contemporary white dress that exuded both controversy and charisma. This head-turning ensemble featured a figure-hugging skirt paired with a studded bralette, all elegantly complemented by a voluminous gown adorned with breathtaking ruffles. 

"Bas zara sa Lux ????" she captioned the post.

Fans and admirers filled the comment section with heart emojis.

On the work front, Qamar was recently seen in Baaghi, Manto, Cheekh, Fraud, Sar-e-Rah, Gunah, and Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. She will next be seen in Serial Killer

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

