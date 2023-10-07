Saba Qamar turns up the heat with bold look at Lux Style Awards

LAHORE – On Friday night, the entire Lollywood walked in at the Lux Style Awards 2023, and celebs posed on the red carpet, looking simply stunning.

Joining others in the glam brigade was actor and model Saba Qamar, who surprised everyone yet again and turned up at the event wearing a revealing dress.

As Saba never fails to amaze her fans, she remained under the limelight as her expertise in increasing the oomph factor in the frame. The Hindi Medium star surpassed her own standards, presenting a more appealing and hotter version of herself.

She looked absolutely smashing in a light-colored dress, adding to her oomph factor. Clips of Fraud star are doing rounds online as she is striking poses in a white gown along with a short top.

They call her Diva for a reason. This is how you fucking slay the red carpet. #sabaqamar pic.twitter.com/5JhUAp28cd — Bismuth bitches ???? (@Dontask1652810) October 6, 2023

Her revealing outfit also caught people’s eye, and it drew flak. As the pictures went viral, some called it a forbidden look while others said the dress was making diva look uncomfortable.

People even questioned about Saba Qamar’s character, sharing two cents on her look.