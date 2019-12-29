BBS declares Pakistan world's 3rd highest potential adventure destination for 2020
ISLAMABAD – The British Backpackers Society (BBS) has declared Pakistan as the world’s third highest potential adventure destination for the next year.
This was announced in a statement by the Society, after counting the votes from its membership of adventure travel experts from around the world.
The Society said perceptions about Pakistan around the world are gradually changing, and there are many reasons to believe that Pakistan will continue to enjoy surging growth in its tourism sector over the next decade.
Meanwhile talking to APP, Samuel Joynson of the British Backpacker Society said Pakistan is a travel gem and is one of the world’s most exciting travel destinations right now.
He said Pakistan offers much more to travelers and tourists.
Pakistan ranked the world's best holiday ... 08:56 PM | 14 Dec, 2019
ISLAMABAD – Condé Nast Traveller, a luxury travel magazine aimed at upmarket tourists, has placed Pakistan ...
