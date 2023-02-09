Komal Rizvi opens up about her abusive marriage and divorce

Komal Rizvi is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, popular for her work as a VJ and host on television shows. She rose to fame in the early days of television. Despite facing criticism and controversy, she remains a prominent figure in the industry and her presence is impossible to ignore.

The star shot to fame and conquered hearts with a stint in Coke Studio and went on to an international singing tour that began with her performance in Dubai.

Recently, Rizvi appeared on Nadir Ali's podcast and spoke candidly about her divorce, expressing her emotions with a heavy heart. She revealed that her marriage, which was semi-arranged, was plagued by abuse and manipulation from her husband. Despite trying her best to make the marriage work, she was unaware of the line that should not be crossed in any relationship and suffered in silence for four years.

The 41-year-old spoke candidly about being hit, manipulated, and subjected to psychological abuse, and expressed regret for wasting her prime years on someone who was not deserving of her love and care. She also spoke about the lack of support she received from the authorities in Oman, where she was living with her husband at the time. Despite the traumatic experience, the Tanaa Banaa actress remains a strong and empowered woman and continues to speak out about the importance of fighting for one's basic rights.

Acknowledging the challenges and hardships she faced during that time, she shares that at some point she thought her life was over but has since learned to heal and find happiness. She emphasized the importance of having a support system, but ultimately, it is the individual who has to find the strength to overcome the trauma of a breakup.

Rizvi was part of a number of hit TV shows on PTV. She started her singing career in 1999 at the age of 16 with her debut song Bauji Bauji Bhangra Sade Naal Paoji, which became an overnight hit.

Her debut drama Hawaain was released in 1997 and she went on to act in Lehrein Kabhi Kabhi, Teesra Peher and Samandar Hai Darmiyan. She also hosted shows such as "Karachi Nights With Komal", "Mornings With Komal" on Hum TV and "Nachley" for ARY.

Komal was also featured on Coke Studio where she performed a rendition of Daney Pey Danah. She also launched a skincare line called TrulyKomal, which recently announced a collaboration with cricketer Shoaib Malik.