Model Hira Basir takes internet by storm with stunning clicks

Pakistani model Hira Basir has been winning hearts with her cute appearance and fitness inspiration. The social media-savvy model has also amassed a legion of admirers given bold and sassy style statements.

This time around, the beauty raised eyebrows with a provocative outfit choice in a recent Instagram post, featuring a khaki top and cream-coloured jeans. Here is what her caption read:

'Happy Weekend y’all! ???????? Remember not everything needs your attention and not everyone deserves your time ????

What are your weekend plans? ????', she captioned.

After the sizzling pictures spread like wildfire online, fans and fellow Instagrammers showered her with compliments and lauded her beauty and style.