Internet remains divided over Dr Mehrub Moiz Awan's removal from TEDx panel

Trans activist and popular social media influencer Mehrub Moiz is a prominent face of the Khwajasira community. A researcher, and policy specialist by profession, she has never shied away from speaking her mind out on social media.

Dr. Mehrub made headlines when she was removed from the panel of speakers at the TEDx conference that was scheduled to take place at the International School Lahore today (August 20).

Furthermore, the matter got aggravated and triggered an inclusive debate when fashion designer Maria B lauds the International School of Lahore for removing the trans activist.

Now, the internet is brimming with opinions and remains divided. Some have expressed solidarity with Dr. Mehrub Moiz. Others have sided with Maria B.

hard pill to swallow but you can’t be a feminist and a muslim because Islam is not a religion of equality when it comes to men and women so when TERF muslim women tell others you can’t be gender or sexual fluid and be a muslim you tell them that #mehrubmoizawan — Allee (@alleearain) August 20, 2022

Pathetic! This is a huge loss for the young audience who would have gained fascinating insights from Dr. Mehrub Moiz Awan's talk. I was supposed to be a speaker at the event but will boycott it in solidarity with Dr. Awan and the trans community. https://t.co/OiLD1YDm6E — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) August 16, 2022

Mehrub Moiz Awan didn't feel like a man anymore so he changed his gender?? And he or she till now was making fool of others that he's a trans by birth. Who's a porn supplier and drug addict WTF!!! — Maha???????????????? (@__kaabulae) August 18, 2022

I feel like moiz mehrub awan adds so much fuel to transphobic hate with her joking/trolling responses and that distresses me...I've never seen paki awam be so intensely hateful and it keeps getting worse — Mahnoor (@qaylilah) August 18, 2022

"I'm not transphobic but..." https://t.co/CsiMtRLIZJ — Mehrub Moiz Awan (@TMItalks) August 17, 2022

Celebrities Ushna Shah and Urwa Hocane share their support for Dr Mehrub Moiz Awan after she got removed from TEDxISL talk for being transgender.

Moreover, Dr. Mehrub has also refuted all the reasoning citing personal flamboyant views on drugs and religion as fancy English words cloaking true sentiments.

"International School Lahore, Maria B, and hateful and evil bigots like these so called doctors and psychologists who have been spreading endless lies and hatred about transgender people, may you all rot in the deepest pits of hell."

"This is my video for all of you transphobic bigots - there's a lot of emotion in it and I pray to the Almighty to rain his wrath on you. For every trans murder that happens now, the blood is on your hands," she cleared the air once and for all.