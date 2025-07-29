Entry fee imposed on tourists visiting Naran, Kaghan and Lake Saiful Muluk

MANSEHRA – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a new policy requiring tourists to pay an entry fee before visiting popular destinations such as Naran, Kaghan, and Lake Saiful Muluk.

According to official documents, no visitor will be allowed entry without paying the fee. The Kaghan Valley will have a designated fee collection point at Husamabad.

Charges have been fixed at Rs200 for large vehicles, Rs100 for small vehicles, and Rs20 for motorcycles. However, local residents will be exempt from the charges.

Authorities expect the fee to generate millions of rupees monthly. The revenue will help improve the financial standing of the Kaghan Development Authority and enhance tourist facilities.

Secretary of Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad stated that the entry fee aims to increase revenue while ensuring better quality services for visitors.

The Board of Governors has approved the plan, and implementation will begin soon.

Naran and Kaghan valleys attract thousands of tourists every year due to their breathtaking natural beauty, pleasant weather, and scenic landscapes. Located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, these destinations are popular for lakes, rivers, green meadows, and snow-capped mountains.

During the summer months, families, adventure seekers, and nature lovers travel from across Pakistan and abroad to enjoy the cool climate and explore spots like Lake Saif-ul-Muluk. The growing tourist flow significantly boosts the local economy and hospitality sector.