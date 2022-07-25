Internal security, border management reviewed in Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army's top commanders on Monday discussed the security situation of the country with particular focus on border management and internal security, the military’s media wing said.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 249th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the forum took a comprehensive review of the security situation with a particular focus on Border and Internal Security.

The top general appreciated successful ongoing counter-terrorism operations and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of forces personnel to ensure the security of borders and the safety of the masses.

General Bajwa also hailed the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate the challenges of people affected amid heavy rainfalls, and floods in the country.

ISPR added that the forum reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.