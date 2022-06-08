Pakistan Army chief stresses maintaining high standards of operational preparedness amid evolving geo-strategic milieu
Web Desk
09:22 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistan Army chief stresses maintaining high standards of operational preparedness amid evolving geo-strategic milieu
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – Top Pakistani general Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the army to maintain high standards of operational preparedness amid evolving geo-strategic milieu, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the top commander expressed these views during the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

General Bajwa also expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a combined military operation by the armed forces to disarm and eliminate the terrorist, and lauded the achievements made thus far.

He maintained that Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities toward security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty.

Pakistan Army Chief confers gallantry awards on ... 07:54 PM | 18 May, 2022

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to Army personnel for ...

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects bill seeking compulsory drug ...
09:47 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
YouTube hosts first creator roundtable with ...
07:58 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Dua Zehra is free to go wherever she wants, SHC ...
08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Marriyum launches PTV films, PakFlix to revive ...
07:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Pakistan decides to close shops, markets by 8:30 ...
06:45 PM | 8 Jun, 2022
Hajj flights take over 1,700 Pakistani pilgrims ...
05:44 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Marriyum launches PTV films, PakFlix to revive Pakistan’s film industry
07:34 PM | 8 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr