Pakistan Army chief stresses maintaining high standards of operational preparedness amid evolving geo-strategic milieu

RAWALPINDI – Top Pakistani general Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed upon the army to maintain high standards of operational preparedness amid evolving geo-strategic milieu, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the top commander expressed these views during the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi which was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

General Bajwa also expressed satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, a combined military operation by the armed forces to disarm and eliminate the terrorist, and lauded the achievements made thus far.

80th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ. #COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, presided the conference. The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of #Pakistan Army.@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #ISPR pic.twitter.com/x1xwtCDCrx — Pakistan Armed Forces 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) June 8, 2022

He maintained that Pakistan Army being a professional institution shall always fulfill its responsibilities toward security, integrity, and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty.

The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.