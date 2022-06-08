Ex-PM Imran Khan re-elected PTI Chairman unopposed
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was elected unopposed chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf on Wednesday.
Imran was elected unopposed by the party’s national council that met today to elect central and provincial office-bearers.
Senior party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was elected vice-chairman while Asad Umar was picked for the secretary-general slot.
Cricketer turned politician while addressing the council, called on activists to get ready for the mega protest towards the capital, he, however, did not mention the date for the march.
He revealed that the former ruling party is consulting legal experts to keep the protest within the rights granted in the constitution, adding that he is waiting to get clearance from Supreme Court.
Taking a jibe at the incumbent setup, Khan said the coalition government members would not do anything without the approval of the US. The sharif-led government will not take a stand for Pakistanis as they have billions of dollars stored in foreign bank accounts.
He mentioned that these rulers know they will suffer the same fate as the Russian oligarchs if they stand against the west.
