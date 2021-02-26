Iraq appreciates professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces

Iraq appreciates professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces
RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Iraq, Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori Friday appreciated the professionalism of Pakistani Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

The Iraqi Defence Minister, who was on official visit to Pakistan, expressed it during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, said a statement of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Matters of bilateral professional interest and further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting, it added.

Both sides also deliberated upon prevailing international and regional security environment.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

