PAKvWI: Babar Azam makes history as Pakistan beat West Indies in first Multan ODI

MULTAN – Babar Azam on Wednesday became the first batsman to score three consecutive hundreds in one-day internationals on two separate occasions after his 103 helped Pakistan draw first blood against the West Indies in Multan series.

The skipper shared a 103-run partnership with Imam-ul-Haq (65) and a 108-run stand with Mohammad Rizwan (59) as the hosts chased down a target of 306 in Multan to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. It was Pakistan's highest successful run chase against West Indies in ODIs.

Babar, 27, made two centuries against Australia before Wednesday's match and also racked up three tons in a row in 2016, all against the West Indies.

Babar's innings also saw him become the quickest player to notch 17 ODI centuries and the fastest to complete 1,000 ODI runs as captain.

Earlier, Shai Hope of the visiting squad slammed a ton as Windies set a fight 306-run target against Men in Green in Multan.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies squad was off to a poor start as young pacer Shaheen Afridi struck in the third over to hand hosts their first breakthrough and Kyle Mayers departed early.

Despite suffering an early hit, the visitors kept the scoreboard running. Hope and Shamarh Brooks faced a Pakistani spin attack in the middle. The duo scored a 154-run stand for the second wicket, to bring their team back in the game.

Later, Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz ended their partnership in the 31st over of the innings.

Following Brook’s departure, the runs flow continued as skipper Nicholas Pooran slammed three shots and was eventually removed by Haris Rauf.

Romario Shepherd and Powell, scored 32, and 25 and added finishing touches to the innings as the visitors reached 305-8 in their 50 overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed two wickets in the game, Shadab bowled an economical spell, where 23-year-old registered figures of one for 37 in his 10 overs. Haris Rauf had an expensive outing with the ball as he registered figures of four for 77 in his 10 overs.

The match marked beginning of a new era for Pakistan cricket with the city hosting international cricket after 14 long years.

The three one-day internationals are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The second game between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on Friday with the last one scheduled for Sunday.