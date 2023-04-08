Guard of honour for Aleem Dar as ICC elite umpire’s career comes to end

DUBAI – Pakistani veteran Aleem Dar received a guard of honour from players of Bangladesh and Ireland as he bowed out ICC Elite Panel umpire after serving for years.

The celebrated umpired officiated in his last Test match played between Bangladesh and Ireland in Mirpur, Bangladesh. As he returned to the dressing room, players of both teams and staff lined up in his honoured and clapped for him.

During his last match as umpire, Bangladesh beat Ireland by seven wickets in their one-off test on Friday, comfortably chasing down the 138 runs needed for victory on the fourth day in Mirpur.

Last month, he had announced stepping down from the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires. Aleem Dar, one of the most distinguished umpires in international cricket having officiated 435 men's international matches, has also stepped down from the panel.

Dar has had a long and celebrated career as an international umpire. He made his international debut in 2000 and quickly rose through the ranks, with his sound decisions in matches earning him acclaim from the players and fans, ICC said in its blog.

Dar was appointed to the ICC International Panel of Umpires in 2002 and officiated at the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Dar continued his rise as he was appointed as a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2004. He was the first Pakistani to be appointed to the Elite Panel.

Dar has also stood in some major international matches, officiating in the 2006 ICC Men's Champions Trophy final, the 2007 and 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals and the 2010 and 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals.

Dar was voted the ICC Umpire of the Year for three consecutive years between 2009 and 2011.