Lahore Blind Cricket Club hosts T-20 tournament at Aleem Dar Academy
LAHORE – The Lahore Cricket Club of the Blind hosted LCCB T-20 Blind Cricket Tournament at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy, Lahore.
Lahore, Attock, Multan, and Gujranwala Blind Cricket Teams participated in the tournament that started on Monday at Muhammad Ali Johar Park Ground.
While the event was aimed to create awareness about the special needs of visually impaired, persons, particularly in Lahore, it also helped to bridge the gap between the abled and differently abled persons.
In one of the clips from the tournament, famous comedian Mir Mohammad Ali can be seen having fun time with squads on-pitch as he initiated the toss by flipping the coin. He also cheered Multan's skipper during the brief interaction.
People from different walks of life also attended the event to cheer the blind cricketers.
LCCB General Secretary Amir Ashfaq appreciated the cooperation of Aleem Dar and Mian Saeed and other sponsors for their cooperation in making the event a success and also expressed best wishes for the Blind Cricketers.
