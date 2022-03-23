Hanan, Farman, Mahatir enter Junior National Tennis semis

LAHORE – Abdul Hanan Khan, Farman Shakeel and Mahatir Muhammad entered the semifinals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2022 after winning their respective quarterfinals here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

In the U-14 quarterfinal, Bismal Zia recorded an upset victory Lalarukh Sajid 4-2, 4-5(3), 5-3. Bismal, who started creating waves at national level and was dubbed as future national ladies star by renowned tennis coach Rashid Malik, said that she is working very hard under the able guidance of her coach and she is keen to first dominate national circuit in the girls U-14 category and then gradually, she wants to be national ladies champion with the hard work, training and dedication.

In the U-18 quarterfinals, talented Abdul Hanan Khan was up against beat Haider Ali Rizwan. Hanan had to struggle hard to beat spirited Haider by 7-6(2), 6-1. Farman Shakeel from Gujranwala took little time to brush aside Shehryar Anees 6-0, 6-1 while Mahatir Muhammad from Karachi also played tremendous tennis and thumped Hassan Ali 6-1, 6-1 and Bilal Asim thumped Hamza Aasim by 6-2, 6-0.

In the U-16 semifinals, rising star Bilal Asim (SICAS) played superbly against Humza Aasim and overwhelmed him by 6-2, 6-0 while Ahtesham Humayum took little time in eliminating young Hanzla Anwar 6-1, 6-0.

In the U-14 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) beat M Sohan Noor 6-2, 6-3. Zohaib said that he is working very hard under ably coaching of Muhammad Khalid and he is eager further excel at higher level. In other matches, Hamza Ali Rizwan, ATF 6th ranked, beat Abdullah Pirzada 6-1, 6-2, Omer Jawad beat M Haziq Asim 6-4, 6-3, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Ismail Aftab 6-1, 6-3.

In the U-12 quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Gardens) once again excelled and overpowered Harris Bajwa 4-1, 4-1 while Hamza Ali Rizwan thrashed Moazzam Babar 4-0, 4-0, SICAS’s Abdur Rehman (AAA Associates) beat Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh 4-0, 4-0 and Omer Jawad beat Aalay Husain 4-0, 4-0.