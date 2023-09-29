Three Pakistan vs India matches tomorrow

The ICC World Cup 2023 being hosted by India has already grabbed all the attention of the cricketing world, especially Pakistanis and Indians.

Amid all this hype about the game of cricket, the news is that Pakistan and India will clash in three other sports on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

According to reports, Pakistan and India will clash in the SAFF U19 Championship final at 4:45pm (PST), Asian Games squash men's team final at 12:30pm (PST) and Asian Games hockey pool match at 5:45pm (PST).

As India is the host of the ICC World Cup 2023, the Modi government issued Pakistani cricketers visas for the World Cup after multiple delays. Finally, the Pakistani cricket team left for India on Monday and played a warm-up match against New Zealand on Friday. New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets in this match however.

The partition of the subcontinent in 1947 made Pakistan and India the worst enemies of each other despite the fact that the two nations had lived together for centuries. Amid the increasing political and religious intolerance in Pakistan and India, any sports event featuring Pakistani and Indian teams grabs all the attention.