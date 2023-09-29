Zara Noor Abbas reminices about her Umrah

Zara Noor Abbas, the burgeoning sensation of the Pakistani entertainment realm, continues to leave an indelible mark with her remarkable talents, a fact that has been evident in her prominent roles in numerous hit drama serials and films.

Recently, Zara took to her Instagram stories to convey her heartfelt gratitude and a deep longing to revisit the sacred journey of Umrah. She shared, "My experience in Saudia was nothing short of enchanting. I miss it dearly, and the yearning for it tugs at my heart almost every day. It's a place that holds the power to heal, a place that orchestrates so much positivity in your life."

She went on to elaborate on her sentiments, highlighting that one of the most cherished aspects of her journey was being accompanied by her mother. Zara also generously shared exclusive videos from her trip, offering a glimpse into the memorable moments.

These included receiving heartfelt gifts from the hotel to mark her wedding anniversary and a heartwarming video capturing her husband, Asad Siddiqui, donning traditional Arab attire, adding a touch of cultural richness to their experience.

Abbas continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.