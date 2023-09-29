Zara Noor Abbas reminices about her Umrah

Zara Noor Abbas, the burgeoning sensation of the Pakistani entertainment realm, continues to leave an indelible mark with her remarkable talents, a fact that has been evident in her prominent roles in numerous hit drama serials and films.
Recently, Zara took to her Instagram stories to convey her heartfelt gratitude and a deep longing to revisit the sacred journey of Umrah. She shared, "My experience in Saudia was nothing short of enchanting. I miss it dearly, and the yearning for it tugs at my heart almost every day. It's a place that holds the power to heal, a place that orchestrates so much positivity in your life."
She went on to elaborate on her sentiments, highlighting that one of the most cherished aspects of her journey was being accompanied by her mother. Zara also generously shared exclusive videos from her trip, offering a glimpse into the memorable moments.
These included receiving heartfelt gifts from the hotel to mark her wedding anniversary and a heartwarming video capturing her husband, Asad Siddiqui, donning traditional Arab attire, adding a touch of cultural richness to their experience.
Abbas continues to impress fans and critics with her energetic performance; she appeared in several hit dramas including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 29, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 176,270. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,600
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.