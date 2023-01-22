Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Naat reciting video in Medina goes viral 

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has won hearts of his fans with beautiful Naat reciting in Medina.

In a viral video clip, the wicket-keeper batsman can be seen holding his son Abdullah on his shoulder while both of them are reciting Naat in beautiful voice.

The video earned lots of likes and praising comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

This wasn’t the first time when Sarfaraz was seen reciting Naat with his son.

In 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed recited Naat in a beautiful voice during a TV transmission. Sarfaraz is also a Hafiz-e-Quran.

Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi performed Umrah in Makkah during rehabilitation time after suffering a knee injury.