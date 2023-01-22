Wazirabad JIT probing attack on Imran Khan reconstituted

LAHORE – The joint investigation team (JIT) —probing the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad — has been reconstituted once again on Sunday.

The development came after differences emerged between JIT head Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and the other four members of the JIT.

The new members of JIT include Dera Ghazi Khan’s District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Akmal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anjum Kamal, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CIA Jhang Nasir Nawaz.

According to a notification issued here, the decision to appoint the fourth member of any department rests with the JIT.

Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel of the suspect involved in the gun attack on Imran Khan, argued that Ghulam Mahmood Dogar was probing the case as per the will of the PTI leader.

In a statement, Naveed Meher’s counsel said that it was necessary to remove Dogar as JIT head.

The PTI chairman was attacked on November 3 in Wazirabad while he was leading the “Azadi March” against the Shehbaz Sharif-led government demanding snap polls.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) apprehended suspect Naveed from the crime scene — who also confessed to opening fire on the PTI leadership.