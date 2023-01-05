Imran Khan demands CJP-led committee to probe Wazirabad assassination bid

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday called for forming a high-level committee under the supervision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the assassination attack on him.

The demand from the PTI chief, who was shot in the leg in November during his party’s long march against the government in Wazirabad city of Punjab in an attempt on his life, comes hours after the lawyer of a suspect in the case claimed that the joint investigation team conducted the probe in dishonest manners.

In a presser, Imran Khan while referring to the Supreme Court said that he had hope of justice from “one place” as powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place in the case.

While rejecting the confessional statement of suspect Naveed, Khan said three shooters were involved in the attack and it was pre-planned. “I had received reports from insiders in the agencies and I would be targeted in the name of religion”, he said.

He said the statement given by Naveed was planned. He also raised questions over the video of the confessional statement, saying it was shot from the DPO’s phone and sent to anti-PTI journalists before investigation into the incident.

He said: “One man decided to overthrow our government and then on his orders our allies parted ways, our lawmakers deserted us and finally the regime change took place”.

He also lashed out at the leaders of the government for stashing their wealth in abroad.