Search

PakistanTop News

Imran Khan demands CJP-led committee to probe Wazirabad assassination bid

Web Desk 07:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023
Imran Khan demands CJP-led committee to probe Wazirabad assassination bid
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday called for forming a high-level committee under the supervision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the assassination attack on him.

The demand from the PTI chief, who was shot in the leg in November during his party’s long march against the government in Wazirabad city of Punjab in an attempt on his life, comes hours after the lawyer of a suspect in the case claimed that the joint investigation team conducted the probe in dishonest manners.

In a presser, Imran Khan while referring to the Supreme Court said that he had hope of justice from “one place” as powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place in the case.

Wazirabad shooting: ‘Assassination attack’ on Imran Khan was planted by PTI, claims suspect’s lawyer

While rejecting the confessional statement of suspect Naveed, Khan said three shooters were involved in the attack and it was pre-planned. “I had received reports from insiders in the agencies and I would be targeted in the name of religion”, he said.

He said the statement given by Naveed was planned. He also raised questions over the video of the confessional statement, saying it was shot from the DPO’s phone and sent to anti-PTI journalists before investigation into the incident.

He said: “One man decided to overthrow our government and then on his orders our allies parted ways, our lawmakers deserted us and finally the regime change took place”.

He also lashed out at the leaders of the government for stashing their wealth in abroad.

Imran Khan castigates Gen (r) Bajwa for being ‘mastermind of video leaks’

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

LHC bars ECP from stripping Imran Khan of PTI chairmanship

08:42 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Top Pakistani court seeks UN involvement in Arshad Sharif’s murder probe

05:22 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Wazirabad shooting: ‘Assassination attack’ on Imran Khan was planted by PTI, claims suspect’s lawyer

12:44 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP move to strip him of PTI chairmanship

09:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Husain Haqqani decides to sue Imran Khan for defamation

05:32 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Adil Raja hits back after being threatened by Kubra Khan with a defamation case

06:22 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Five policemen escorting polio vaccinators injured in attack in ...

09:02 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2023

08:00 AM | 5 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263.5 265.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.4 69
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.69 607.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.35
China Yuan CNY 32.77 33.02
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.70 744.70
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.62 593.10
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 187,900 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: