Imran Khan demands CJP-led committee to probe Wazirabad assassination bid

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday called for forming a high-level committee under the supervision of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to investigate the assassination attack on him.
The demand from the PTI chief, who was shot in the leg in November during his party’s long march against the government in Wazirabad city of Punjab in an attempt on his life, comes hours after the lawyer of a suspect in the case claimed that the joint investigation team conducted the probe in dishonest manners.
In a presser, Imran Khan while referring to the Supreme Court said that he had hope of justice from “one place” as powerful people will not allow the investigation to take place in the case.
While rejecting the confessional statement of suspect Naveed, Khan said three shooters were involved in the attack and it was pre-planned. “I had received reports from insiders in the agencies and I would be targeted in the name of religion”, he said.
He said the statement given by Naveed was planned. He also raised questions over the video of the confessional statement, saying it was shot from the DPO’s phone and sent to anti-PTI journalists before investigation into the incident.
He said: “One man decided to overthrow our government and then on his orders our allies parted ways, our lawmakers deserted us and finally the regime change took place”.
He also lashed out at the leaders of the government for stashing their wealth in abroad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 05, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.1
|235.65
|Euro
|EUR
|263.5
|265.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|299
|302
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.4
|69
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.2
|66.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|160
|161.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.69
|607.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|171
|172.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.77
|33.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.70
|744.70
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.62
|593.10
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,140. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,990 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,950.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Karachi
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Quetta
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Attock
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Multan
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,900
|PKR 2,090
