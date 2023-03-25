Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi secures bail from Quetta court

QUETTA – A local court in Balochistan capital on Saturday approved bail of Imran Khan’s nephew and his focal person Hassaan Niazi in a case registered against him at Airport police station Quetta.

PTI leader was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate while the Quetta police sought his five-day physical remand which was turned down by the judge.

Niazi’s counsel urged the court to grant bail to his client which was approved while the court ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds worth Rs1lac.

Earlier this week, the PTI leader was shifted from Islamabad to Quetta in case of inciting party workers to interfere in state affairs. Another case was lodged against him in wake of brutal clashes between police and armed workers at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Following the arrest of PTI leader, his party members claim that Niazi was abducted by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite getting bail in all cases.