Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi secures bail from Quetta court

QUETTA – A local court in Balochistan capital on Saturday approved bail of Imran Khan’s nephew and his focal person Hassaan Niazi in a case registered against him at Airport police station Quetta.
PTI leader was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate while the Quetta police sought his five-day physical remand which was turned down by the judge.
Niazi’s counsel urged the court to grant bail to his client which was approved while the court ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds worth Rs1lac.
Earlier this week, the PTI leader was shifted from Islamabad to Quetta in case of inciting party workers to interfere in state affairs. Another case was lodged against him in wake of brutal clashes between police and armed workers at the Judicial Complex during the appearance of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.
Following the arrest of PTI leader, his party members claim that Niazi was abducted by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio, despite getting bail in all cases.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.59
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,000
|PKR 2,445
