Anti-terrorism court grants bail to Imran Khan in three case till April 4

Web Desk 01:48 PM | 25 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in three cases related to the Zaman Park riots.

Khan, 70, was booked in several cases related to terrorism, interference in state affairs, illegal gathering and refusing to receive court summons last week as the political crisis deepens.

The ousted premier appeared before Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar today. After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the defiant leader till April 4 in the three cases. PTI chairman was directed to submit a surety bond of Rs1lac.

Last week, the Punjab capital saw chaotic scenes after a brutal face-off between the PTI protesters and law enforcers Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to detain Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. The tensions gripped the metropolis till the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered police to stop the operation at Zaman Park.

