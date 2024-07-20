Eligibility criteria for Punjab free solar scheme 2024 finalised

LAHORE – The Punjab government has finalised the eligibility criteria for distribution of free solar systems to electricity consumers using up to 200 units per month.

The energy department has presented the final plan to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to execute the Roshan Gharana Scheme.

Reports said the consumers, who have installed two electricity meters at their homes, will not be eligible for the scheme.

Furthermore, consumers involved in meter tampering, electricity theft or use of defected meters will not be able to apply for the scheme.

The government has planned to distribute free solar systems among 100,000 households in the first phase.

The selected consumers will not be able to sell the solar systems in the market as specific bar codes will be pasted on them.

Punjab government is set to launch Chief Minister's Roshan Gharana Programme to distribute free solar panels on Independence Day, August 14 as households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month will receive free solar panels.

Solar panels will be available at only 10percent of the cost for those using between 200-500 units per month, with the remaining amount subsidized by the government of Punjab. These payments will be interest-free and spread out over five years.