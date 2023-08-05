Council of Common Interests mulls fate of new census ahead of elections

ISLAMABAD – Top civil officials including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif flocked to the federal capital today for a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) today to discuss the critical issue of the national census.

The ruling alliance members are meeting to resolve the issue as the matter becomes a matter of contention between political parties.

Chief Ministers of four provinces, and some federal ministers meet today to shed light on the impending decision.

As the country is heading to general elections, the government decided to conduct polls by taking all stakeholders on board.

The approval of the digital population census by the Council of Common Interests will cut delay in elections, which are slated to be held later this year.