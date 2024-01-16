PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has lauded the role of Cargill, the largest private American global food corporation, in development of the agricultural sector and strengthening the trade ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Talking to Cargill Chief Executive Officer Brian Sikes, who called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kakar highlighted the vital role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of business and investment in the country. He apprised the Cargill CEO of the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the steps to enhance foreign investment in the country.

Kakar also informed Sikes about the steps taken by the government under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to ensure food security in the country.

In his remarks, Sikes appreciated the facilities provided by the government of Pakistan for investment and strengthening cooperation in agriculture and food security.

In a post on X, the caretaker prime minister emphasized the need to realize the true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by scaling up investment in its modernization and mechanization for achievement food security.