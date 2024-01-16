PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos

Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has lauded the role of Cargill, the largest private American global food corporation, in development of the agricultural sector and strengthening the trade ties between Pakistan and the United States.
Talking to Cargill Chief Executive Officer Brian Sikes, who called on the prime minister on the sidelines of the 54th Annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Kakar highlighted the vital role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council for the promotion of business and investment in the country. He apprised the Cargill CEO of the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the steps to enhance foreign investment in the country.
Kakar also informed Sikes about the steps taken by the government under the auspices of the Special Investment Facilitation Council to ensure food security in the country.
In his remarks, Sikes appreciated the facilities provided by the government of Pakistan for investment and strengthening cooperation in agriculture and food security.
In a post on X, the caretaker prime minister emphasized the need to realize the true potential of Pakistan’s agricultural sector by scaling up investment in its modernization and mechanization for achievement food security.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.