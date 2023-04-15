Karachi’s population swells by 1 million amid extension in census deadline

KARACHI – A whooping increase was registered in population of the Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi after the deadline for fieldwork of the country’s first digital census was extender earlier this month.

Reports said the population swelled by 1.2 million in five days when first extension was approved by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to complete the census in the country.

A PBS official told media that total population has so far been recorded at 54.3 million.

Meanwhile, the federal government has extended the fieldwork of the digital census for another 15 days till April 30 for the third time.