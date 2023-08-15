QUETTA - The runway of Dalbandin airport in Balochistan has been shut for a year, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to Civil Aviation Authority, runway 13/31 of the airport has been shut for a year; the runway would be made operational for flights from August 6, 2024.

The authority has issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding the closure of the runway. The runway and other facilities at the Dilbandeen Airport (referred to as DBA) were badly affected in the recent floods and so they would be made operational after repair, Express News reported.

Dalbandin, a region in Balochistan, Pakistan, embodies the rugged beauty and cultural richness of the province. Nestled within the arid landscape, it reflects the resilience and traditions of the Baloch people.

The area's unique geography, characterized by hills and vast open spaces, contributes to its distinctive charm. Dilbandeen's significance extends beyond its natural beauty, as it holds historical remnants and artifacts that offer insights into the region's past.

The local way of life, deeply rooted in Balochi culture, is a testament to the enduring connection between people and land. Dalbandin stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Balochistan, encapsulating both its history and the traditions that continue to shape its identity.