QUETTA - The runway of Dalbandin airport in Balochistan has been shut for a year, it emerged on Tuesday.
According to Civil Aviation Authority, runway 13/31 of the airport has been shut for a year; the runway would be made operational for flights from August 6, 2024.
The authority has issued NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding the closure of the runway. The runway and other facilities at the Dilbandeen Airport (referred to as DBA) were badly affected in the recent floods and so they would be made operational after repair, Express News reported.
Dalbandin, a region in Balochistan, Pakistan, embodies the rugged beauty and cultural richness of the province. Nestled within the arid landscape, it reflects the resilience and traditions of the Baloch people.
The area's unique geography, characterized by hills and vast open spaces, contributes to its distinctive charm. Dilbandeen's significance extends beyond its natural beauty, as it holds historical remnants and artifacts that offer insights into the region's past.
The local way of life, deeply rooted in Balochi culture, is a testament to the enduring connection between people and land. Dalbandin stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of Balochistan, encapsulating both its history and the traditions that continue to shape its identity.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
