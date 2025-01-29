Karachi court sentences man to death for killing mother-in-law

KARACHI – The Additional District and Sessions Judge (West) has sentenced the accused, Fareed Ahmed, to death in a case where a mother-in-law was murdered by her sons-in-law over a family dispute.

The court in Karachi announced the verdict in the case, stating that the prosecution successfully proved the charges against the accused. As a result, Fareed Ahmed was sentenced to death for the crime.

Additionally, the court sentenced the accused Fareed Ahmed to 7 years in prison for injuring a relative, Hidayat. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the absconding accused, Bashir Ahmed, and directed the investigating officer to submit a report on the fugitive’s arrest every 15 days.

According to Prosecutor Ashraf Bhatti, the accused Fareed and Bashir Ahmed went to their mother-in-law Shabana’s house on September 28, 2018, and opened fire. As a result, Shabana was killed, and a relative, Hidayat Ullah, was injured. After the shooting, the accused fled the scene.

A case was registered at the Peerabad police station under the complaint of the deceased’s brother.